Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

LMT stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $379.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

