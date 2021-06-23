Wexford Capital LP Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,218 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,884,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. 2,557,272 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

