Wexford Capital LP Sells 19,129 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wexford Capital LP lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NEE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.31. 125,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.