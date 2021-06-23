WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 192,952 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after buying an additional 688,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

