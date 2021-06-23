Woodcoin Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $412,269.76 and $83,369.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,477.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.58 or 0.05771962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.01358723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00367957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00112209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.73 or 0.00621146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00366079 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039180 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.