Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Workiva worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $11,576,595 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

