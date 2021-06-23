World Token Price Reaches $0.0373 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. World Token has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $92,015.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00109437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.76 or 1.00195711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002665 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,261,533 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

