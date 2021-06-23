Worthington Industries (WOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.