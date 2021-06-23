XinFin Network Market Capitalization Reaches $665.17 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. XinFin Network has a market cap of $665.17 million and $8.85 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.25 or 0.00933219 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 746.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,675,191,222 coins and its circulating supply is 12,275,191,222 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.