XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.50

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 98,207 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded XLMedia to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £128.67 million and a PE ratio of 251.83.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

