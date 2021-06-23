Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LON:YCA opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.03.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

