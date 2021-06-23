Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 2,338 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YEXT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

