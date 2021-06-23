Yield Protocol Price Down 22% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $87,213.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

