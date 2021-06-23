yTSLA Finance Price Hits $3.06 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00009150 BTC on popular exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $203,312.57 and $31,911.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00107791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,477.29 or 1.00080310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

