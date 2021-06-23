Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading Down 4.5%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

