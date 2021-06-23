Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DY. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

