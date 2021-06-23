Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of MediWound stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.52. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

