Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $204.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $205.47 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $199.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $975.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. 4,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.