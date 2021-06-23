Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

