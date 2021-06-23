Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

