Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $146,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.