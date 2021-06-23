Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post $500.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.73 million to $504.07 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $241.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,107. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.06.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

