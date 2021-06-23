Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report sales of $787.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.90 million to $800.70 million. The Middleby posted sales of $471.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.80. 1,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.31. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

