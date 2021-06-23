Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

TWI opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

