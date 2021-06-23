Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($12.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 27,631,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,561,229. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $688.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

