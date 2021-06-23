Zacks: Analysts Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 344,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,682. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 346.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

