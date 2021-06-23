Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cantaloupe reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. 13,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,107. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $902.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

