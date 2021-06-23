Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

