Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.52. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.45. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,266. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

