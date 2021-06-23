Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Announce $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.43. 6,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $360.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.67. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

