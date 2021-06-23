Zacks: Analysts Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

XONE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 12,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,907. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The ExOne by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The ExOne by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

