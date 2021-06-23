Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.56. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.42. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,199. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

