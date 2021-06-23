Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.77. 95,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,507. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

