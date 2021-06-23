Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $2.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.