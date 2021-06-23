Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $17.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the highest is $17.90 million. OptiNose reported sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

