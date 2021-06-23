Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post sales of $5.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 243.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $25.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $44.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,782,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,816,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.