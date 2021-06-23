Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $456.82. 5,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.14. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $465.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

