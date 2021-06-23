Zacks: Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.51. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 407,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,852. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

