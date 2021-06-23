Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$16.96 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($16.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($20.04) and the highest is ($14.26). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($14.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($58.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($55.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($45.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($27.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.60.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.