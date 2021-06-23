Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$16.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($16.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($20.04) and the highest is ($14.26). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($14.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($58.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($55.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($45.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($27.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.60.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

