Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

POOL opened at $459.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool has a 12 month low of $256.85 and a 12 month high of $464.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

