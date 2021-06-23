Zacks Investment Research Lowers CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Hold

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CAMP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 169,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CalAmp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

