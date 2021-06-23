Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,297 shares of company stock worth $17,163,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

