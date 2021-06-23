Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to Hold

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth initiatives. Also, the company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Continued inflows are expected to aid the company's assets under management (AUM) balance. However, elevated operating expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Further, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern.”

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of BX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.71. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.