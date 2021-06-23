Zero Utility Token (ZUT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $776.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $637,748.91 and approximately $776.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $658.32 or 0.01974308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

