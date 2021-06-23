ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $152,136.85 and $44.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.00636491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00078871 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

