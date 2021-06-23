Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

