Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.560-4.610 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.07.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.07. 99,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.97. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.