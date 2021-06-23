Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.470 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.06. 63,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,017,679.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

