Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $337 million-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.32 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.040–0.030 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

