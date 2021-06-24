-$0.06 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

